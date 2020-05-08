Popular Terre Haute restaurant will remain closed as restrictions ease on Monday - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While many restaurants are preparing to reopen for dine-in services...others are remaining closed.

News 10 spoke with the owners of J Ford's Black Angus in Terre Haute. They say they are not planning on reopening right now.

Owners are concerned about several issues.

That includes being able to provide quality service and a good atmosphere for customers. Right now they say they're not sure they'll be able to do that.

"It's just not a business model that's very effective to just do 50 percent. So those two concerns were kind of the business side of that. But then thirdly the meat markets. The beef markets," Co-owner Jeff Ford said.