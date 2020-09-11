Popular Terre Haute Halloween event canceled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Halloween event in Terre Haute has been called off.

On Friday, Vigo County CASA announced it would cancel its annual Trunk or Treat.

They cite several reasons for the cancellation.

The primary reason was due to concerns over COVID-19. In a statement, CASA said since the event brings in such a large crowd, they wanted to put safety first and pause the event.

CASA also says they've seen a decline in donations, with an increased need for children.

The organization says it will direct its resources to the 'Christmas in Whoville' event this December.

To learn more about Vigo County CASA, call 812-231-5658 or click here.