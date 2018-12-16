Clear

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

YALE, Ill. (WTHI) – A popular Illinois monument is no more.

The Mug Tree in Yale, Illinois toppled over Saturday morning.

People from all over the world have traveled to visit the tree.

Bertie Fischer says she and her brother started putting mugs on the tree fifteen years ago after seeing similar ones overseas.

Folks have been mourning the loss of the monument with some saying they won't know where to turn now when traveling in the area.

Fischer says it's the end of an era.

"It makes me very sad, very sad. But, I know a lot of people enjoyed it and that makes me feel good. There was a lot of pictures taken so I know there was a lot of smiles at that tree."

Fischer says she does not know what will be done next or if she will make another mug tree. She does say she plans to count all the mugs that have been placed on the tree over the years.

