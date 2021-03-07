Pops concert held in support of local band

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Musical instruments filled Northview high school in Brazil Sunday for a Pops concert!

The school held a chicken noodle dinner to raise money for the Northview band.

People had the opportunity to enjoy a three-hour show.

Performers had on special masks so they could play for the public.

"It's been a long year since we've really gotten to do something like this. We're really appreciative of our administration for making this possible and the health department for doing this. Because it's really important for the kids and the community to see that music is back and alive and well," says Dominic Thompson the director of bands.

A winter-guard show is scheduled next weekend.