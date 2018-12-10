TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials tell News 10 the Poplar Street bridge in Terre Haute should re-open on Tuesday.
Right now, the bridge is closed over Thompson Ditch, near Fruitridge Avenue.
The county had plans to replace the bridge last October, but there have been a few setbacks in getting the work done.
Related Content
- Poplar Street bridge in Terre Haute expected to reopen on Tuesday
- Poplar Street Bridge Update
- Poplar Street bridge project hits a delay
- Work (finally) starts on Poplar Street bridge
- 7th Street in Terre Haute should reopen this week
- City planning big Poplar Street project
- Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project
- Railroad crossing in Terre Haute reopened
- Terre Haute crow patrol hits the streets
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
Scroll for more content...