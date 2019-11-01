Clear

Popeyes mocks Chick-fil-A's National Sandwich Day blunder

The rivalry between fried chicken sandwich giants Chick-fil-A and Popeyes reached a new level this week, when Chick-fil-A forgot what day it was and Popeyes was quick to take a dig.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The rivalry between fried chicken sandwich giants Chick-fil-A and Popeyes reached a new level this week, when Chick-fil-A forgot what day it was and Popeyes was quick to take a dig.

Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its subscribers earlier this week to promote National Sandwich Day on November 3. The only problem: November 3 falls on a Sunday -- a day when all Chick-fil-A locations across the United States are closed.

"Calling all sandwich lovers," the email said. "Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day."

The company was quick to acknowledge the error and sent out another email to apologize.

"We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about. We didn't realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday)," the email read.

Chick-fil-A poked fun at its own mistake.

"The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation," Chick-fil-A said in the statement. "They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits."

While company representatives have since apologized for the mistake, competitor Popeyes saw the mishap as an opportunity to take a dig at Chick-fil-A. On October 31, Popeye's official Twitter account retweeted a print screen of Chick-fil-A's apology email and added a message: "seriously... y'all good?"

The blunder isn't the only reason Popeyes is paying attention to the National Sandwich Holiday. It announced earlier this week that its sought-after spicy chicken sandwich would return on November 3rd as a permanent item.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Painting for morale: How one hospital is taking patient care to the next level

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted