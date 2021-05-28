Pools are opening this weekend - Here are some swimming safety tips to keep you and your family safe

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) -- As the weekend approaches, local residents are getting ready for the start of summer!

Dozens of pools across the Wabash Valley are opening this Memorial Day weekend. Swimming is a popular activity for many over this holiday weekend. But it is also a time where water-related accidents can happen. Knowing how to prevent accidents such as drownings is key to enjoying a fun summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning ranks as one of the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States.

"You can drown in three minutes, and you can drown in two inches of water," Meredith Addison, a staff nurse at Regional Hospital, said. "I've seen it happen. I've taken care of patients for 42 years in the emergency departments."

Unintentional drownings are most common among children under the age of four. The CDC found most drownings in this age group occur in home swimming pools.

"Somebody turns their back for a minute and it just happens that quickly," Misty Wieland, Marshall Community Pool manager, said. "You take a phone call, and you get distracted. It's important if you have pools, or if you are out on a boat, or anything like that, that you are diligent and keeping an eye on little ones."

To prevent drownings from happening, local experts want to emphasize the importance of starting swimming lessons at a young age.

"[Start swimming lessons] at their first opportunity," Addison said. "I have seen so many years of children literally in diapers learning how to swim when they are still infants."

Many local pools in the area are providing both group and private swimming lessons to people of all ages.

"We like to get kids used to the water, teaching them some of the basic things," Wieland said. "Once you get past the age of eight, kids get more fearful, and it's harder for them not to rationalize something terrible happening. If they're little and they get used to it, then they're excited to be in the water."

Basic things like these can be life-saving knowledge.

"Our kids are important resources," Addison said. "They are our most precious people in the world. Watch over them."

Local experts say nobody should go swimming alone. Even with lessons, it is important to always to have careful supervision over children near any body of water.