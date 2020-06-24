Pollinator project serves as home for Monarch Butterflies in the county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County will soon be a place for butterflies to call home.

Wednesday, leaders unveiled phase one of the county’s Pollinator Habitat Project.

It’s on the eastern banks, of the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, in Dresser.

The pollinator plants give Monarch Butterflies a space to reproduce.

Leaders say it’s adding to the growing interest in county parks.

“Once you get down here, on this trail system, and be able to see the wetland, be able to kayak the wetland, see those butterfly gardens, pollinator planting,” said Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman, “What a great opportunity for Terre Haute and Vigo County, just a wonderful place to be.”

Phase two allows for visitors to interact with the pollinators. It’s set to be unveiled next year.

The project is a team effort through Riverscape, Duke Energy, and Vigo County Parks.