Pollinator Gardens and How They Help

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - During the summer, you see more bugs, insects, and bright flowering plants.

Some of these plants you may be seeing are for more than just looks.

That's the case in Lincoln Trail State Park in Marshall, Illinois.

Right by the park office, they have what's called a "pollinator garden".

While the small garden looks nice to the eyes, it does more than just look good.

It helps keep some of the native bugs in, and around the park.

Sit superintendent Tom Hintz says this is a good thing, because it helps keep the ecosystem balanced.

The positive to it, most of the plants have bright colors.

You can find out more information about the kinds of plants, including how you can plant some at the following link:

https://pollinator.org/wingspan/survey