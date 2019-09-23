Clear

Polices search for men accused of stealing items from Terre Haute hospital

On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department made a post on social media saying the men in the photo allegedly stole items from Regional Hospital.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute needs your help finding men they believe stole from an area hospital.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department made a post on social media saying the men in the photo allegedly stole items from Regional Hospital.

There were no details on what was allegedly stolen.

If you have any information on who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

