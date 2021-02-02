Police ‘working diligently’ to bring Delphi murder investigation to a close

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s been nearly four years since the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, and police say they are working diligently to bring this case to a close.

The bodies of Williams and German were discovered in Delphi, Indiana on February 14, 2017. They had disappeared the day before while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.

Local, state, and federal resources are being used to investigate every tip that is received. There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers.

Indiana State Police say This type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered.

Provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.