Clear

Police will be cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season

From now until New Years is one of the deadliest times on the roads. Drunk driving will be at a high, and local law enforcement will be out to make sure everyone makes it home safe.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It's a year-round problem and it's preventable. We're talking about drunk driving.

Local law enforcement says right now is one of the most dangerous times of the year.

That's why they're cracking down on impaired drivers to keep everyone on our roadways safe.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames told us they've made more than 440 arrests due to drunk driving this year.

He doesn't expect that number to go down this holiday season.

Ames said there will be increased patrols on the roadways.

As you know, many come home to celebrate and spend time with loved ones this time of year.

You can expect alcohol to be thrown in the mix.

Ames told us he's pulled over numerous people who've been intoxicated within the last few weeks.

He expects there to be more arrests from now until early January.

Ames said the holidays can be tragic if you're not careful.

They want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun holiday season.

"It's ok to sit down with your friends enjoy a beer enjoy a glass of wine however you need to have your plan to have a designated driver, make a plan so that way at the last second you're not like, oh I can make it home and guess what you're going to get stopped by an Indiana State Police officer," said Ames. 

LINK | LAW FIRM TO PAY FOR YOUR CAB RIDE HOME SO YOU CAN AVOID DRINKING AND DRIVING

Different bars and agencies will offer services for you to get home if you've had one too many. 

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin will pay for cab rides on Christmas night.

They'll offer rides through New Year's Day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Master Gardener Volunteer Training Extension Purdue

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 40

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Police in Clinton deliver Christmas gifts to people in need

Image

ISU student competes in Miss America Pageant

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Linton girls basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax