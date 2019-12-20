Police will be cracking down on drunk driving this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- It's a year-round problem and it's preventable. We're talking about drunk driving.

Local law enforcement says right now is one of the most dangerous times of the year.

That's why they're cracking down on impaired drivers to keep everyone on our roadways safe.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames told us they've made more than 440 arrests due to drunk driving this year.

He doesn't expect that number to go down this holiday season.

Ames said there will be increased patrols on the roadways.

As you know, many come home to celebrate and spend time with loved ones this time of year.

You can expect alcohol to be thrown in the mix.

Ames told us he's pulled over numerous people who've been intoxicated within the last few weeks.

He expects there to be more arrests from now until early January.

Ames said the holidays can be tragic if you're not careful.

They want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun holiday season.

"It's ok to sit down with your friends enjoy a beer enjoy a glass of wine however you need to have your plan to have a designated driver, make a plan so that way at the last second you're not like, oh I can make it home and guess what you're going to get stopped by an Indiana State Police officer," said Ames.

LINK | LAW FIRM TO PAY FOR YOUR CAB RIDE HOME SO YOU CAN AVOID DRINKING AND DRIVING

Different bars and agencies will offer services for you to get home if you've had one too many.

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin will pay for cab rides on Christmas night.

They'll offer rides through New Year's Day.