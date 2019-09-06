Police welcome kids to class in Olney with high-fives

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police officers in an Illinois town welcomed students to school on Friday.
It is called 'High Five Friday.'
It happened at Richland County Elementary School in Olney.
On Fridays, different groups line up to give high-fives to the students.
