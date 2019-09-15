Police warn of social security scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are once again warning about a social security scam.

This new alert comes after Indiana State Police report calls into the Evansville post.

Police said scammers claim to be from the social security administration.

They'll say there is an issue with your social security number, or they'll say you can get a rebate, but they need your personal information.

Police offer these tips when you think you're being scammed: Call the office of the inspector general if you think someone is impersonating a social security administration employee.

Don't assume caller ID is right.

Don't answer if you don't recognize a number, and don't call back if you get a voicemail from a robo caller.

Never give personal info over the phone and don't make payments using prepaid cards or wire transfers.