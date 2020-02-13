Police warn about fake money, how to protect your cash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Another warning from the police might have you second-guessing your cash.

The Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police say they're seeing an increase in counterfeit money.

Many of us know that this is nothing new, but as technology evolves it's harder to tell what's real and what's fake.

According to the United States Department of Treasury, there are an estimated 70 million counterfeit bills circulating annually.

Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police tells us it's an issue they're trying to control and ask that you do the same.

"There is an increase that's going on right now. The economy is booming right now and there's a lot of money being transferred from one place to another place so to defeat the counterfeit we ask that everyone be vigilant when taking money in and make sure that you're receiving actual U.S. currency and not a counterfeit," Ames explained.

Here are a few things you can do to detect counterfeit cash:

Use a counterfeit pen, if the markings turn black it is fake.

Hold the bill up to a light, look for a holograph of the face. Both sides of the bill should match.

Real bills show a thing vertical strip when under a light.

Feel the bill: You will be able to feel fibers. If it is paper-thin, it is most likely fake.

"It is very important that everyone pays extra attention to it. Everyone's out here working hard trying to provide for themselves and by accepting counterfeit money that's something you can't use at a later date so you need to know what type of money you're taking in," Ames said.

If you are caught with counterfeit money, it is considered a level 6 felony and you will be arrested.