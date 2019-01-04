Police use Red Flag Law to remove weapons from suicidal person's home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 14 firearms were removed from a Vermillion County home under the Jake Laird/Red Flag Law.

It happened on Wednesday evening when deputies responded to a home on County Road 170 West, about three miles west of Clinton.

A visitor of the home told police the homeowner was suicidal, had a loaded gun, and was talking to people who were not present.

When police arrived on the scene, they tried to make contact with the homeowner but were unsuccessful.

LINK | THE RED FLAG LAW

That is when the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office contacted the Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team.

The Terre Haute police officers were able to successfully talk the person out of the home peacefully.

The homeowner was taken to a medical facility for specialty treatment.

Police removed 14 firearms from the home under the Red Flag Law.

Those weapons will be held at the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office until a further court order.

No injuries were reported in the incident.