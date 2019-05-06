Police team up for 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who choose not to wear a seat belt are ten times more likely to die in a car cash.

If that's not scary enough, your chances are even higher in pick-up trucks and vans.

That's why local police are reminding you to "Click It Or Ticket". Officials announced the kickoff to the campaign during a press conference on Monday.

Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for special patrols.

Starting Friday, May 10th, officers will be working overtime to catch seat belt violators.

Police say this campaign isn't about handing out tickets, it's about saving lives.

"In 2017, 55 percent of vehicle occupants, killed between 6pm and 6am, were not wearing their seatbelts," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, "We want to remind everyone to buckle up every time you get in your vehicle, no matter what type of vehicle and no matter how short of drive."

Numbers show traffic crashes are the leading killer among kids, ages 1 to 13.

That's why police will also be looking for unbuckled children.

Police say parents could receive tickets for not just themselves, but for every child that does not have a seat belt.