Clear

Police team up for 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign

Starting Friday, May 10th, officers will be working overtime to catch seat belt violators.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Those who choose not to wear a seat belt are ten times more likely to die in a car cash.

If that's not scary enough, your chances are even higher in pick-up trucks and vans.

That's why local police are reminding you to "Click It Or Ticket". Officials announced the kickoff to the campaign during a press conference on Monday.

Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for special patrols.

Starting Friday, May 10th, officers will be working overtime to catch seat belt violators.

Police say this campaign isn't about handing out tickets, it's about saving lives. 

"In 2017, 55 percent of vehicle occupants, killed between 6pm and 6am, were not wearing their seatbelts," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, "We want to remind everyone to buckle up every time you get in your vehicle, no matter what type of vehicle and no matter how short of drive."

Numbers show traffic crashes are the leading killer among kids, ages 1 to 13.

That's why police will also be looking for unbuckled children.

Police say parents could receive tickets for not just themselves, but for every child that does not have a seat belt. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
A Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Paint the Town Pink carnation sale

Image

Tabortown Road work

Image

Duke Energy training

Image

Police receive new tool to help investigate crashes

Image

Linton police seeking help to train new K-9 unit

Image

Small Business Week

Image

Early voting in the primary election

Image

Click it or Ticket patrols start Friday

Image

Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a wom

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017