Police take part in Tip a Cop event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement are working to support the Indiana Special Olympics..and they are doing it by getting their hands a little messy.
A Tip-a-Cop event was held at Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute on Thursday.
Horses, K9s, and SRT vehicles wee thee for people to check out.
Some Special Olympics athletes were also there to lend a hand.
Sheriff John Plasse says $4,000 was raised during the event.
