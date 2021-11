TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An attempt to serve a warrant in Terre Haute resulted in police surrounding a home.

It happened Thursday afternoon near 15th and Poplar Streets.

The Terre Haute Police Department says the Special Response Team was working to serve a warrant on a wanted person.

Our crew on the scene heard police telling bystanders to move back.

Police said there as no immediate danger to the public. We will continue to update this story as we receive information.