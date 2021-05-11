Police surround Terre Haute home, reported suicidal man with a gun inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are on the scene of a standoff in Terre Haute.

It is happening near 1038 Fruitridge Avenue. This is near Maple Avenue.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says police responded to the home based on information from a family member. Officers have not made contact with the man inside - and they have reason to believe he is suicidal.

BREAKING: Armed man has barricaded himself in his home. Believed to be suicidal. No contact has been made by the police. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/4ddPqvMdfu — Tucker White News 10 (@WTHITuckerWhite) May 11, 2021

An officer on the scene told us the man inside may have a gun.

Our reporter on the scene says police have surrounded the home, including the Special Response Team.

Police say Fruitridge is closed north and south from Maple to Locust.

Terre Haute North

News 10 received an automated call from the Vigo County School Corporation. It said all students inside Terre Haute North for extracurricular activities would be held inside of the school due to the standoff. The message also said all events scheduled at North for tonight were canceled.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.