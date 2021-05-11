Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police surround Terre Haute home, reported suicidal man with a gun inside Full Story

Police surround Terre Haute home, reported suicidal man with a gun inside

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a suicidal man is inside the home with a gun.

Posted: May 11, 2021 4:17 PM
Updated: May 11, 2021 4:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are on the scene of a standoff in Terre Haute.

It is happening near 1038 Fruitridge Avenue. This is near Maple Avenue. 

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says police responded to the home based on information from a family member. Officers have not made contact with the man inside - and they have reason to believe he is suicidal.

An officer on the scene told us the man inside may have a gun. 

Our reporter on the scene says police have surrounded the home, including the Special Response Team. 

Police say Fruitridge is closed north and south from Maple to Locust. 

Terre Haute North
News 10 received an automated call from the Vigo County School Corporation. It said all students inside Terre Haute North for extracurricular activities would be held inside of the school due to the standoff. The message also said all events scheduled at North for tonight were canceled.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

THPD SRT is dealing with an incident on Fruitridge Ave. Fruitridge is closed northbound and southbound from Maple to Locust. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coordinator of Safety and Security for VCSC resigns

Image

See injured wildlife? Here's how you can help.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Taking action against declining school enrollment

Image

Rocko's Modern Life? Vermillion County woman says her wallaby - named Rocko has gone missing

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 60°

Image

Marshall baseball beats Casey-Westfield

Image

Hagen Knepp Earns Junior All-Star Selection

Image

THN Boys win Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Match

Image

Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1356299

Reported Deaths: 24590
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54311110063
DuPage901401276
Will75162989
Lake66904984
Kane58123770
Winnebago32961472
Madison30404518
McHenry28441285
St. Clair27777512
Peoria22990305
Champaign20540145
Sangamon18648234
McLean18060178
Tazewell16855282
Rock Island14889308
Kankakee14087209
Kendall1295792
LaSalle12469243
Macon10709198
DeKalb9825119
Vermilion9558132
Adams8409123
Williamson7400129
Whiteside7131171
Boone667372
Ogle608281
Grundy585875
Clinton575190
Coles566894
Knox5530141
Jackson500364
Henry493163
Livingston480485
Stephenson473581
Effingham472672
Woodford471876
Macoupin467681
Marion4460115
Franklin443974
Monroe435593
Jefferson4272120
Lee414352
Randolph412884
Fulton389655
Morgan387281
Logan385357
Montgomery370873
Bureau370082
Christian364673
Fayette316855
Perry315860
Iroquois299666
McDonough282547
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256254
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203924
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179446
Clark178633
Pike178652
Ford177546
Wayne176852
Hancock175331
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168639
Washington163925
Moultrie160526
De Witt150224
Mason149645
Piatt148214
Clay148043
Mercer146133
Greene143333
Johnson142815
Wabash134512
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall106018
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6867
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL00
Unassigned02355

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730306

Reported Deaths: 13419
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion999101740
Lake53712969
Allen40616676
St. Joseph35694550
Hamilton35597408
Elkhart28540442
Tippecanoe22397219
Vanderburgh22303397
Porter18757308
Johnson17952379
Hendricks17227315
Clark12977191
Madison12655339
Vigo12447246
LaPorte11914211
Monroe11888170
Delaware10680186
Howard9915216
Kosciusko9404117
Hancock8279141
Bartholomew8067155
Warrick7780155
Floyd7664178
Grant7047174
Wayne7044199
Boone6699101
Morgan6569139
Dubois6155117
Marshall6044111
Dearborn580578
Cass5804105
Henry5716103
Noble560883
Jackson501673
Shelby491296
Lawrence4535120
Harrison435572
Gibson435192
DeKalb428285
Clinton427453
Montgomery423988
Whitley395939
Huntington391180
Steuben387457
Miami381666
Knox371990
Jasper365347
Putnam360060
Wabash353979
Adams341154
Ripley339670
Jefferson330781
White313954
Daviess297099
Wells291581
Decatur285292
Fayette280562
Greene278685
Posey271533
LaGrange266370
Scott265753
Clay259947
Washington240732
Randolph240581
Spencer232131
Jennings230049
Starke216653
Fountain212346
Sullivan211642
Owen199456
Fulton195440
Jay194830
Carroll188620
Orange183554
Perry182937
Rush173225
Vermillion169143
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146116
Blackford134932
Pike134034
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102141
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88915
Warren82115
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415