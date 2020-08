TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We first told you on News 10 Nightwatch that police surrounded a home in the 2800 block on North 5th Street in Terre Haute.

It turned out to be a suicidal man with a gun.

He barricaded himself in the home and fired several shots.

The special response team was called but the man surrendered before they arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital.