Son speaks out about his father's murder

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- A Sullivan county family continues to search for answers six years later. Saturday marks the tragic murder of Lowell Badger.

The 85-year-old was found dead inside his own home.

It's a day Alan Badger, Lowell Badger's son, says he'll never forget.

"I can't fathom the amount of fear that he {Lowell Badger} had to have," he said. "the amount of uncertainty that he had to have and the anxiety that he had to have."

He found his father shot to death in his Sullivan county home. Police say people who broke into Lowell Badger's home stole a dark, gray safe and a television.

"There is just something about a death that happens in that manner that is so much different than any other death that you can experience," Alan Badger said.

It's been a drawn out investigation that has led police to dozens of interviews and nearly 100 tips.

"Big question is, why?" Alan Badger added. "What caused you to go into that house that night? What cause you to feel like you had to commit a murder? Why do you feel like whatever you took was worth that?"

Alan Badger says he's learned to forgive, but some questions remain.

"I can't fathom what went through these individuals' minds that, that was worth taking a life over," he said. "I would ask them {people who murdered Lowell Badger} how on earth are they able to live with themselves on a daily basis?"

Alan says he has a longing for closure to the man they called father, grandfather, husband, and son.

"He {Lowell Badger} is in heaven and he is with Mom," he said. "He is dancing and would say not to grieve for him. But, 'boy' it has been tough to get past it."

He says he finds strength with God's grace.

"We are not promised tomorrow," Alan Badger said. "We are not promised tomorrow, so we probably should live for today. You don't know what is going to happen."

A $30,000 reward has been established for help with solving this crime. No matter how large or small the tip may be, call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.