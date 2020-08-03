Police still on the look out for a missing inmate and more on an overnight shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Overnight, the Clay County Sheriff's Department reached out to News 10 after they told us an inmate had escaped from the Justice Center.

Police say it happened Sunday night around 10:45.

59-year-old Timothy Biddy got away from a corrections officer, heading west.

At the time of the escape, he was wearing a white t-shirt, striped pants, white socks, and black sandals.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department tells us Biddy is considered extremely dangerous.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile - we're also working to get more information on a Sunday night shooting in West Terre Haute.

Late last night, City Police, Vigo County, and State Police were called to Pennington Road and State Road 150.

News 10 has reached out to law enforcement to learn more. However, we have not yet received a response.

We will continue to follow both of these stories for you and bring you any updates on-air and online.