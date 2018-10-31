Police still need help identifying man from ISU Homecoming fight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still searching for a person of interest from the violent Indiana State University Homecoming weekend.
They need your help in identifying a man involved in a fight.
The video was taken during 'The Walk.'
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
