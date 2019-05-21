Clear
Police step up seat-belt enforcement through Memorial Day

It’s “border to border” seat-belt enforcement for Illinois police agencies through Memorial Day.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Officials from the Departments of Transportation and State Police joined more than 200 local law enforcement agencies in Monday’s announcement. The “Border to Border” campaign will feature stepped-up enforcement of mandatory seat-belt use with increased patrols and enforcement zones through next week’s holiday.

Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says Illinois traffic fatalities have decreased this year. But he says safety-belt use is “your best line of defense in a crash.”

State Police Director Brendan Kelly says that “Border to Border” was organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the long-running “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Officials say summer travel will be safer by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the cellphone down.

