Police step up patrols to help stop drunk driving

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is officially underway.

From now through Labor Day, police will be conducting overtime patrols. These patrols target impaired driving.

Indiana State Police are among the 200 agencies in the state taking part.

In Indiana, it is against the law to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

The enforcement runs through Labor Day weekend.

Money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration helps support these patrols.