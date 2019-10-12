Clear
Police standoff ends with one man arrested

Chief Shawn Keen said there was a domestic situation at a home along north 11th Street Saturday night. Police were able to convince that man to come outside.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Neighbors said they had concerns when they noticed officers surrounding a nearby home in Terre Haute.

Police confirm at least one person was arrested.

Chief Shawn Keen said there was a domestic situation at a home along north 11th Street Saturday night.

He said a person who left the home told police a man inside may have had a gun.

Another person told police they thought the man had a screwdriver, not a gun.

Police were able to convince that man to come outside.

He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

