EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say grave markers were knocked down when a woman allowed a 9-year-old girl to sit on her lap and drive a car in an Indiana cemetery.
The Evansville Courier and Press reports that a 48-year-old Chandler resident is facing charges of criminal mischief and neglect of a dependent for the Monday night incident at Locust Hill Cemetery in Evansville.
Police say a Toyota Corolla was off the road and on top of grave markers when officers arrived. That area of the cemetery is for deceased children.
Police say the woman told officers that the child hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The child’s father was a passenger in the car.
Related Content
- Police: southern Indiana 9-year-old drives in cemetery, damages headstones
- Fallen tree damages headstones
- Cemetery board reacts to Bethesda Cemetery cleanup
- Police investigation underway after historic Parke County headstone found knocked over
- Southern Indiana recovers from afternoon storms
- Southern Indiana sees more venomous black widows
- Accident critically injures Brazil cemetery worker
- Crews mow overgrown grass at Bethesda Cemetery
- "Until I run out of pennies." Man puts nearly 200 coins on deceased veterans headstones
- Kare 4 Kyler: 9-year-old overcomes medical battle