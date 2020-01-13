TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have surrounded a fast food restaurant on the north side of Terre Haute.
Police were called to the KFC at Lafayette Ave. and Fort Harrison Road around 10:00 Monday morning. The Terre Haute Police Department posted on Facebook that it is believed the subject is a KFC employee and alone.
Our News 10 crew on the scene reporting seeing more than a dozen police cars, in addition to Special Response Team (SRT) presence. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated as information is made available.
Related Content
- Police situation at KFC restaurant on north side of Terre Haute
- New restaurant plans spring opening on Terre Haute's north side
- New wings restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
- New wing restaurant set to open soon on Terre Haute's north side
- New restaurant and coffee shop officially opens on Terre Haute's north side
- Culver's opens on Terre Haute's east side
- Police investigating series of crimes on Terre Haute's east side
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant
Scroll for more content...