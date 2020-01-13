Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police situation at KFC restaurant on north side of Terre Haute Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police situation at KFC restaurant on north side of Terre Haute

Police are responding to a report of a barricaded subject at the KFC on the north side of Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have surrounded a fast food restaurant on the north side of Terre Haute.

Police were called to the KFC at Lafayette Ave. and Fort Harrison Road around 10:00 Monday morning. The Terre Haute Police Department posted on Facebook that it is believed the subject is a KFC employee and alone. 

Our News 10 crew on the scene reporting seeing more than a dozen police cars, in addition to Special Response Team (SRT) presence. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated as information is made available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Slightly Warmer and Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Novelis Terre Haute

Image

Novelis

Image

Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Partly sunny and warmer. High: 48°

Image

Key continues to push ISU

Image

ISU WBB vs Loyola

Image

Rain stops, high water remains

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans