Police situation at KFC restaurant on north side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have surrounded a fast food restaurant on the north side of Terre Haute.

Police were called to the KFC at Lafayette Ave. and Fort Harrison Road around 10:00 Monday morning. The Terre Haute Police Department posted on Facebook that it is believed the subject is a KFC employee and alone.

Our News 10 crew on the scene reporting seeing more than a dozen police cars, in addition to Special Response Team (SRT) presence. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated as information is made available.