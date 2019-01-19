Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police seeking identity of suspect

A photo shared by THPD of a suspect in an recent theft. (Terre Haute Police Photo)

Officials need your help identifying a suspect in a recent crime.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials need your help identifying a suspect in a recent crime.

The Terre Haute Police Department has shared pictures of a suspect.

THPD says they're looking for the identity and whereabouts of the man.

The department says he's a suspect in a theft case from a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Kenny Murphy. His number is 812-244-2234.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain to kick the weekend off, but changing to wintry weather fast.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Silver Birch assisted living facility

Image

Brazil and Clay City Orca Grants

Image

Local shelter works to keep animals safe in the cold

Image

SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council