Police seeking identity of suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials need your help identifying a suspect in a recent crime.
The Terre Haute Police Department has shared pictures of a suspect.
THPD says they're looking for the identity and whereabouts of the man.
The department says he's a suspect in a theft case from a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Kenny Murphy. His number is 812-244-2234.
