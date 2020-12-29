Police searching for escaped Clay County inmate involved in recent standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for an inmate from Clay County who escaped custody after being taken to a hospital in Terre Haute for medical treatment.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Shannon BJ Jeffers was taken to Union Hospital for treatment early Tuesday morning. Officials say while being treated, Jeffers assaulted a correctional officer and escaped custody.

Jeffers was in the Clay County Jail on multiple felony charges. Jeffers was the suspect in a 26 hour standoff in Clay County earlier this month.

Police say given his history and recent law enforcement interactions, Jeffers should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see him.