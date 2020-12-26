Police searching for man they think is responsible for woman's death, body identified

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Investigators say they have identified a woman found dead in a storage unit on Christmas Day. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the man they think is responsible.

According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the woman found dead is 38-year-old Sarah Henderson of Terre Haute. Her body was found in a storage unit on East Springhill Drive near a bowling alley Friday.

Police are now looking for 29-year-old Philip Atterson of Terre Haute. Sheriff Plasse says Atterson may be armed and is considered dangerous. He may be driving a silver Chevrolet Cobalt and could be in Terre Haute or Indianapolis.

If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of Philip Atterson you are asked to contact police.