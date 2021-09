SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County are asking for information after a pair of people stole a work truck from a Shelburn business.

The sheriff's office says the truck was taken from a business on US 41 and State Road 48 on Tuesday around 6:15 pm.

One of the suspects appeared to put on a fluorescent green work vest, while the other appeared to have a purse or a bag.

If you have any information, call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.