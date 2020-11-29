Police search for woman they say attempted armed robbery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are searching for a woman they say tried to rob a gas station in Sullivan.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the incident happened at the Country Porch gas station on North Section Street just before 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

The sheriff says the store manager told investigators a woman came in with a gun. The manager refused to give the woman anything and ran to an adjoining business to call for help.

The woman ran from the store and has not yet been found.

Investigators shared security camera images of the suspect. If you recognize this person you are encouraged to call Detective Ron Elliott at 812-268-4308.