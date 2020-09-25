Police search for woman in connection to Terre Haute drive-by shooting investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are searching for a suspect wanted on several warrants after a drive-by shooting.
Police are searching for Olivia Callahan.
According to police, the investigation involved a drive-by shooting at an occupied home that ended with an animal's death.
The shooting happened on August 28.
She is wanted for several drug-related warrants, along with assisting a criminal and maintaining a common nuisance.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or 812-538-3766.