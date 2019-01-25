Police search for woman accused of stealing donation jar from Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help after they say a woman stole a donation box from a local restaurant.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the woman in the attached photo allegedly stole the St. Jude's donation box from Hardee's on North 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.