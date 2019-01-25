Clear

Police search for woman accused of stealing donation jar from Terre Haute restaurant

Police are asking for your help after they say a woman stole a donation box from a local restaurant.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help after they say a woman stole a donation box from a local restaurant.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the woman in the attached photo allegedly stole the St. Jude's donation box from Hardee's on North 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 1°
Rockville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Casey
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Brazil
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Marshall
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Sunny first; clouds increasing. Snow Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New details on overpass coming to intersection on the north side of Terre Haute

Image

Blessing Tree helps community members in need stay warm

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Cold and windy. Dangerous wind chill. High: 20°

Image

Luncheon

Image

North Central

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County Parks to Hold Learning Events Instead of Pancake Breakfast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational