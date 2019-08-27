High speed chase in Sullivan County leads to search for wanted man, may be headed toward Blackhawk

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed chase led to a search for a wanted man in Sullivan County on Tuesday night.

Police said it started when the Farmersburg Town Marshal saw an older model blue Ford pickup truck.

They say the known driver of that truck had several warrants for his arrest.

When police tried to stop him, he allegedly fled and led police on a high-speed chase through the northern part of Sullivan County.

They said he came to a stop near County Road 1200 North and pulled into a home, left the truck, and ran into a nearby cornfield.

Police used a canine to search the area, but they say because it was densely wooded area, they were not able to find him.

Police are not releasing his identity but describe him as a 40-year-old white male. He is 5'6" and weighs around 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen near All Street in southern Vigo County and may be headed toward the Blackhawk area.

If you have any information on his location, contact police.