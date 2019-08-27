Clear

High speed chase in Sullivan County leads to search for wanted man, may be headed toward Blackhawk

A high-speed chase led to a search for a wanted man in Sullivan County on Tuesday night.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 8:33 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed chase led to a search for a wanted man in Sullivan County on Tuesday night.

Police said it started when the Farmersburg Town Marshal saw an older model blue Ford pickup truck.

They say the known driver of that truck had several warrants for his arrest.

When police tried to stop him, he allegedly fled and led police on a high-speed chase through the northern part of Sullivan County.

They said he came to a stop near County Road 1200 North and pulled into a home, left the truck, and ran into a nearby cornfield.

Police used a canine to search the area, but they say because it was densely wooded area, they were not able to find him.

Police are not releasing his identity but describe him as a 40-year-old white male. He is 5'6" and weighs around 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen near All Street in southern Vigo County and may be headed toward the Blackhawk area.

If you have any information on his location, contact police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down