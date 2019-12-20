Clear

Police search for two missing Greene County teenagers

Police say 14-year-old Jailye 'Brooke' Elliot and 15-year-old Sydney McNeal were last on Thursday at their respective homes in Bloomfield.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County need your help finding two missing teenagers.

Jaylie is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's 5'3" and weighs 120 - 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with a reddish-orange logo, black sweat pants, and a black drawstring Nike bag.

Sydney is described as 5'8" weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and short green hair.

Police believe the girls are together and could be on their way to the Bloomington area.

If you have any information on their location you are asking to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.

