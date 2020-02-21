Police search for tips in Walmart robbery investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are looking for information connected to a robbery investigation.
Police say the man in the photo is wanted in reference to a robbery at Walmart on the city's eastside.
If you know who or where this person is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP, or police directly at 812-244-2234.
