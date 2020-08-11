Police search for the driver of an overturned backhoe in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County are looking for information after they found a crashed backhoe with no driver.

Witnesses told police around 7:30 Monday evening a white man was seen driving the backhoe in southeastern Sullivan County.

That's when police think the driver drove off the road and flipped the backhoe.

Nobody was hurt, but the man driving fled the scene.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the backhoe was not reported stolen, but it is possible the owner may not know it's missing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.