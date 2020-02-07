Police search for suspects that spent hours dismantling semi before loading it onto trailers at Vigo County warehouse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County need your help finding suspects involved in a Vigo County burglary.

It happened on February 5.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, a victim reported his International semi-tractor trailer had been stolen from a warehouse on 5590 North 13th Street.

Police say the suspects spent hours dismantling the semi. They used a nearby forklift to load parts onto two trailers.

The suspects pulled the trailers using their pick-up trucks.

They left the warehouse just before 9:00 a.m., driving north on 13th Street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 812-462-3226 extension 7326.