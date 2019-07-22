Police search for suspects involved in Terre Haute theft ring

Photo Gallery 3 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a pair of people police believe are part of a theft ring.
That's according to a social media post from the Terre Haute Police Department.
Police didn't share information on when or where thefts took place, but they are asking for the identity of the people in the photos.
If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or call police 812-244-2255.
