Police search for suspects in Sullivan County burglary and trespassing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County need your help identifying the suspect in a burglary and trespassing case.

The sheriff's office says it happened on March 18 around 4:00 p.m. on State Road 63 between Fairbanks and Prairie Creek.

A security camera caught video of two suspects entering a pole barn. Police say the suspects were in a 2007 to 2014 GMC Sierra crew cab truck. It was white or light-colored. It had a matching camper shell.

The truck was pulling a flatbed single axle trailer. Police believe the suspect may own a hauling for hire business.

Know who this person is? Call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.