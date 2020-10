TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a suspect after a downtown Terre Haute shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning at the Highland Quarters Apartments on Cherry Street.

Police have issued a warrant Theotis Gordon in connection to this shooting.

If you have information on his location, call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-538-3766.

According to police, the victim in the shooting is still in the hospital, but in stable condition.