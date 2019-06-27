Police search for suspect involved in Clay/Parke County police chase

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a chase.
According to Indiana State Police, the chase started in Clay County.
The suspect led police to Parke County.
Near State Road 59, in the Carbon area, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police are actively searching for the suspect.
News 10 has a crew on the way.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
