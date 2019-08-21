Police search for suspect in Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Terre Haute.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, they were called to the 1300 Block of 4th Avenue just before 4:30.
That is where they say they found a stab victim.
Police applied a tourniquet to the victim before he was taken to a local hospital.
Police say they are currently searching for a known juvenile suspect.
The victim is in stable condition.
