Police search for suspect in Terre Haute theft case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute needs your help finding a suspect.
On a social media post, the Terre Haute Police Department says the man in this photo is the suspect in a local theft case.
They didn't release information about what the man allegedly stole or where it happened.
If you know who this person is or where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
