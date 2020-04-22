Police search for suspect in Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a large police presence at Deming Park.
The park has been closed off along with several streets in the area.
It all started late Tuesday night when police attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver.
As of 1:30 a.m., drones were being used inside the park to look for the suspect.
Police are asking for people to stay away from this area.
We'll have much more on this developing story on News 10 This Morning beginning at 5:00 EDT.
