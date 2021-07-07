Terre Haute officer killed, suspect in surgery in local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police have confirmed an officer was killed following a shooting.

It happened around 2 pm Wednesday afternoon near the federal building in downtown Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Officer's name has not been released at this time.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 the suspect is currently in surgery at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Police were originally searching for the suspect following the shooting. Indiana State Police told us the suspect was in a pick-truck with damage to the back.

We will continue to update this breaking story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.