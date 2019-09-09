Clear

Police search for person accused of stealing a purse from an elderly woman at northside Menards

Police are searching for a person they say stole a purse from an elderly woman in the parking lot of a Terre Haute store.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for a person they say stole a purse from an elderly woman in the parking lot of a Terre Haute store.

It happened at Menards on Terre Haute's northside.

The Terre Haute Police Department released these photos on social media on Monday.

The woman in the photos is accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse while she was in the parking lot.

If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP, or police directly at 812-244-2274.

